Many Lee County residents in favor of new alcohol proposals

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County residents could soon buy beer and wine on Sunday, after voters voted on two proposals that could change alcohol laws in the county.
One proposal allows alcoholic beverages to be sold by drink on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The second proposal allows package sales of beer and wine on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
Many Lee County residents we spoke with say they’re encouraged by the willingness to make changes.
Elaine Dickison, who’s lived in Lee County for more than 20 years, said this will lead to more opportunities for economic growth.
“I think it’s good to give businesses in Lee County more opportunity to have that by the drink or by the package," said Dickinson. "And maybe it’ll mean more growth for the county, more revenue. I think we need to attract younger people and newer people, and they have new ideas, and that’s good.”
Other residents told us this proposal may or may not work for the county, but it’s worth trying.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.