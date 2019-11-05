Lee Co. voters urge you to get out and vote

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Thousands of people are taking to the polls to ensure their voice is heard.
From alcohol proposals to voting for the candidate of your choosing, everyone WALB spoke with Tuesday said they make sure they fill out a ballot during every election.
A few residents told WALB they wish they knew more about the candidates before voting. But, they said a minimally educated decision is better than not voting at all.
Many said this is your chance to make sure your voice is heard and to make an impact.
Elaine Dickinson, a Lee County resident, said we should not take the freedom of voting lightly.
“We have the right to do that. And we have no idea how hard it is for some people around the world to vote. And what a personal risk it is to their safety and their families to vote. And we have grown up this way, with this privilege for hundreds of years. So, we need to exercise it otherwise we don’t have the right to complain," said Dickinson.
Regardless of how informed you feel, many told WALB it’s important you vote, so the outcome is the most accurate representation of the community.
As of Tuesday evening, Lee County officials said more than 20 percent of eligible voters have voted.
