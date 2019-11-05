Ga. Supreme Court denies another execution halt for Ray Cromartie

By Jordan Barela | November 5, 2019 at 3:30 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 3:30 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia denied another request to halt the execution of Ray Jefferson Cromartie on Tuesday.

The court also denied Cromartie’s request to appeal the dismissal by the Butts County Superior Court of a second petition, which he alleged the “ineffective assistance of his trial lawyers,” according to the court.

The execution is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

Cromartie was originally scheduled to be executed on Oct. 30 but he was granted a stay of execution by the Supreme Court of Georgia.

That stay of execution was lifted the following day.

Cromartie was convicted in April 1994 for the slaying of Richard Slysz at a convenience store in Thomasville.

