Florida State University terminates Head Coach Willie Taggart

TALLAHASSEE, Ga. (WALB) - Florida State University has fired Head Coach Willie Taggart, according to a release from the school.
Wasting no time assistant coach Odell Haggins will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2019 season.
Yesterday, Seminoles’ Athletic Director David Coburn said "I met with the team and coaches immediately after that conversation [with Taggart] to let them know of the change. "
Taggart was hired December 2017 following the departure of Jimbo Fisher.
In his 21 games as Head Coach, Taggart compiled a 9-12 record, and went 0-5 against rivals Miami, Florida and Clemson.
Taggart later took to twitter and in part said “Obviously, I am disappointed in the decision today as I believe our future is bright at Florida State.”
Haggins served as the interim for the Seminoles’ final two games of the 2017 season after Fisher left the program.
“I said that’s what Willie Taggart would want," said Haggins. "He wouldn’t want you out here sulking and crying. He would want you to move forward. The players yesterday, answering Coburn’s questions. they was champions yesterday. Talk to them, let them know. I’ll say it again We are Florida State. We are Florida State. We all we got. We all we need.”
The firing of Willie Taggart is the talk of the town in Florida and the ACC.
Even people who aren't fans of the Seminole tend to have some sort of feeling toward the situation.
Many fans today say it's not just about football.
They may not have been rooting for the team necessarily but they were rooting for the man.
“I am disappointed," said Bridgette Jones Escobar, Tallahassee resident. "He stood beside his team without walking away. I think he should’ve been given a fair shot until the end. Then if there were going to be changes made, then it should’ve been done appropriately, I feel, at the end of the season.”
Some people are torn.
They said while they believe Taggart is a good man with class, they just didn’t think he was a good coach.
As tough as it is for many fans, they said it’s time to move on in hopes of winning more games.
Coburn said Florida State will immediately engage in a national search to fill the position.
