Election Day: The District 152 race
The candidates for the District 152 seat. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | November 5, 2019 at 12:29 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 12:29 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new representative for District 152 in the Georgia House of Representatives could be decided Tuesday.

Four candidates are seeking the House seat.

Jim Quinn, Bill Yearta and Tyler Johnson, all Republicans, are vying for the District 152 seat. Mary Egler, the lone Democrat, is also seeking the House seat.

WALB will be providing election coverage on-air and online on Election Day. Tune in starting at 8 p.m. for our digital election special, which can be watched on WALB’s Facebook page, walb.com and Amazon Fire and Roku.

