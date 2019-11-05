Election Day: The Albany City Commission race

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New and returning faces for the Albany City Commission could be decided on Tuesday.
A number of candidates are running for a spot on the Albany City Commission.
[ Later today: Click here to view live election results. ]
Six candidates are challenging Incumbent Dorothy Hubbard for the mayor’s seat. Eddie Allen, Bo Dorough, Henry Mathis, James Pratt, Jr., R. Omar Salaam and Tracy Taylor are seeking the mayor’s seat.
For Ward 4, Incumbent Roger Marietta is being challenged by Chad Warbington.
John Hawthrone, Leroy Smith and Demetrius are all seeking the Ward 6 seat.
WALB will be providing election coverage on-air and online on Election Day. Tune in starting at 8 p.m. for our digital election special, which can be watched on WALB’s Facebook page, walb.com and Amazon Fire and Roku.
