Early voting numbers in for Lee, Worth counties

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One of the biggest election races on Election Day will be in Worth, Sumter and Lee counties.
That race will be for the House of Representatives District 152 seat.
Lee County elections staff said just over 1,100 voters came through the doors and cast their ballots for early voting.
Staff said a little less then 100 paper ballots were mailed out. They said they have received around 75-percent of those back.
Veronica Johnson, with the Lee County Board of Elections and Registrations, said it wasn’t a huge turn out but for a special election, the numbers were about on point.
“So I’m projecting that we’ll probably be somewhere around 18 to 20 percent. That sounds very low but for a special election, that’s not really on everybody’s agenda or calendar. That’s about average,” said Johnson as she used past elections to make projections for Tuesday.
Johnson said early voting was held at their office but election day voting will not be. She wants to remind voters that you can only vote at your precinct on Election Day.
Elections staff can help you locate your precinct or you can find it on the Secretary of State’s website.
Worth County Board of Elections staff said the city numbers were closer to 170 voters.
Those numbers are not including mail out absentee ballots.
Brandy Harris, with Worth County Board of Elections, weighed in on how early voting went and hopes for election day.
"Hoping for a good turnout. It was pretty good this time around. It was busier then we thought it would be. So we’re looking for a good turnout,” said Brandy Harris with Worth County Board of Elections.
Early voting ended Friday and Election Day is Tuesday.
Polls open at 7 in the morning and close at 7 in the evening.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.