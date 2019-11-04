Briefly wet with mild 70s

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with milder 70s Monday afternoon. Clouds hold with isolated showers Tuesday and highs mid-upper 70s. Dry with a sun/cloud mix and mild 70s Wednesday and Thursday before rain and another shot of colder air returns. Next cold front brings showers Friday then colder air for the weekend. Lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s and highs low-mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.
Looking ahead to Veteran’s Day mostly sunny and cool lows mid 40s and highs mid 60s. Following into midweek the coldest air of the season with possibly the season’s first freeze.
