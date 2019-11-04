Briefly wet with mild 70s

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with milder 70s Monday afternoon. Clouds hold with isolated showers Tuesday and highs mid-upper 70s. Dry with a sun/cloud mix and mild 70s Wednesday and Thursday before rain and another shot of colder air returns. Next cold front brings showers Friday then colder air for the weekend. Lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s and highs low-mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.