Body found near Albany bus station, suspect sought

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are investigating after a body was found Monday night near the Albany Transportation Terminal on West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
The Albany Police Department said the victim was a 61-year-old woman.
Officials described the suspect as a black man, about 5′10 wearing a black and red jacket with a gray hoodie.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler was unable to provide many details but did say that foul play is suspected.
Police said there were no apparent signs of injuries and that the incident is being labeled a death investigation at this time.
The Albany Police Department said the initial call came in around 8:20 p.m. that a female was dead in front of the bus station.
WALB has a crew out at the scene and we will provide updates as more information comes in.
