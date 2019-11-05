Alcohol proposals on ballot in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County residents could soon buy beer and wine on Sunday.
On Election Day, voters will decide on two beverage proposals that could change alcohol laws in the county.
“Well, the two proposals are on the ballot for economic development purposes mainly," said Lee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Billy Mathis.
One proposal would bump up the hours of drinking alcoholic beverages at restaurants to 11 a.m. on Sunday.
This proposal is centered around the brunch hours.
“We already have from 12:30 to later in the evening for Sunday sales at restaurants, but this is to extend it," said Veronica Johnson with the Lee County Board of Elections and Registrations Office.
The second proposal would allow stores to sell beer and wine on Sunday starting at 12:30 in the afternoon.
“It’s good for the local economy,” said Virel Patel, who is a co-manager at the Creekside BP store on Highway 19.
The store will be celebrating its one year anniversary later this month.
Patel’s store is one of over 25 establishments that would be impacted if these two proposals get voted in.
According to a 2019 Lee County alcoholic licenses renewal list, there are five restaurants in Lee County that sell alcohol.
"Everything takes time. It might be the right time now for this county compared to other counties, but I think it is overdue,” said Patel.
Lee County Commission Vice Chairman Rick Muggerage supports the proposals. He said he has only heard from two people that oppose them.
One of those who opposed them told him it’s because our culture and morality has changed so much that halting people from making bad decisions isn’t a bad thing.
Some people we spoke with didn’t have an opinion or didn’t know the two proposals were on the ballot.
Polls will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
