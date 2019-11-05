Albany voter encourages everyone to cast ballots on election day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is expected to be a large number of people who will cast their votes Tuesday.
Albany native Carol Jenkins cast her vote at Sherwood Acres Elementary School, which is one of the twenty-eight precincts open today in Albany-Dougherty County.
Jenkins says there are many people who want to complain about things around Albany, but if they don’t come out and vote then she feels that they should not be allowed to complain.
Jenkins says voting is a way to let your voice be heard.
“We’re always saying things about the system is not right, we don’t do this, or we don’t do that. You have to vote. It is important to vote," says Jenkins.
You have until 7 pm to cast your ballot today.
