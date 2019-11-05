Albany State University investigates complaints of hazing on campus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) leaders confirm an investigation is underway after people complained about hazing happening in parts of their band on campus.
WALB News 10 has received complaints from students claiming to be a part of the flag components of Albany State University’s band. We asked Albany State officials and school leaders about those reports.
They said the Office of School Conduct is investigating if the complaints are true. They’re unable to determine what exactly those complaints are.
University leaders said it’s imperative that they maintain a safe and secure environment for all students.
They said any complaints that involve hazing allegations is a direct violation of the student code of conduct.
They sent a statement about how they address concerns like these.
Leaders said they will be able to release more information after the investigation wraps up.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.