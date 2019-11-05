Albany State University investigates complaints of hazing on campus



“It is imperative that Albany State University maintain a safe and secure environment for our students. Any complaint that involves hazing allegations is in direct violation of our student code of conduct and is under investigation. We have zero tolerance for hazing and any behavior that does not hold true to the ASU standard. We urge the campus community to reaffirm their awareness and understanding of university policies as we strive to make ASU the best place to learn, live and work. We regularly provide workshops and information to students to educate them on the definition of hazing and what it looks like. Students are encouraged to report any suspicious activity, so the issue can be quickly and thoroughly reviewed. Doing so ensures students have the freedom to focus on academic achievement, personal growth and professional development."

Albany State University.

