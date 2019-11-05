Albany residents voice concern on alcohol proposal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday is election day, and hundreds of people are taking to the polls to cast their ballots.
The proposal will allow distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages to be sold by the drink on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
A few people told WALB that they voted no, because they aren’t heavy drinkers.
Others say it’s hard to vote one way or another, because they say this could benefit the community but the change wouldn’t directly impact them.
One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the proposal could lead to an economic upswing for Albany.
“I’m all for it, because it could make a difference in the community. I don’t drink, but still, it could make a difference in the community.”
She believes this could attract more people and businesses to the area.
Regardless of your position, many residents it’s important you vote, so the outcome reflects what the majority of the community wants.
