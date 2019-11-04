Worth school board accepts football coach’s resignation

“I would like to thank Coach Carroll for his service to our football program over the past two seasons,” Settle said in a release. "Coach Carroll took over the program on short notice with many obstacles to overcome and I believe he served beyond approach in that task. Although improvement doesn’t always materialize immediately in the form of wins, the program has improved in many areas. His record as a head coach over the last 20 years speaks for itself, winning over 100 ball games, playing for three state championships, and (bringing) home one state title while at Madison County, Fla."