Worth school board accepts football coach’s resignation

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County Schools will soon look for another head football coach.
The school board voted unanimously Monday morning to the support Superintendent Bill Settle’s recommendation to accept Frankie Carroll’s resignation.
Caroll will remain the athletic director for the district through the 2020-21 school year.
“I would like to thank Coach Carroll for his service to our football program over the past two seasons,” Settle said in a release. "Coach Carroll took over the program on short notice with many obstacles to overcome and I believe he served beyond approach in that task. Although improvement doesn’t always materialize immediately in the form of wins, the program has improved in many areas. His record as a head coach over the last 20 years speaks for itself, winning over 100 ball games, playing for three state championships, and (bringing) home one state title while at Madison County, Fla."
Settle said Monday that it is time "to move forward as we begin the search for Worth County’s next head football coach.”
The search will be conducted by Settle and Scott Kersh, Worth County High School principal.
“Our goal is to find the right fit as quickly as possible, however, time alone will not rush us to just make a hire just for the sake of hiring someone,” Settle said.
The district, Settle said, hopes to have a new coach by February.
