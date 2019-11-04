Westover area citizens ‘shocked’ after cars broken into

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany neighbors are shocked to hear two car burglaries happened in their own community.
The two incidents happened Friday in apartment communities on the 400 block of South Westover blvd, according to a Doughtery County Police Department Uniform Division Shift Report
Lashonja Perry calls Westover Place Apartments home, and was “very shocked" to hear about the burglaries.
According to Dougherty County Police, an entering auto was reported in her community around 9:30 Friday morning.
A woman reported someone entered her vehicle and stole some items.
Perry wasn’t aware of the incident but was shocked to hear it happened so close to home.
“I’ve lived here a very long time, about nine years and I have never known of any incidents or heard of anything. It’s a good neighborhood, quiet. I love it but I’m just in shock.”
The second entering auto was reported at the Woodpine Way Apartments next door just after 11 am.
The victim reported items being stolen from her vehicle too.
“I would say maybe someone outside. Maybe someone that knows someone that lives here and just visiting the neighborhood, but it would be very shocking to me if it was someone that actually lived in their neighborhood" says Perry.
The incidents may have happened only a few days ago but Perry says she has always uses the best practices to stay safe.
“I do anyways because of what happens in the city and what goes on. So any time I leave my house or I’m getting out of my vehicle, I’m always cautious, looking around whether it’s in the day time or night or evening. So I’m always cautious.”
According to the report, there have been no arrests and both are active investigations.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.