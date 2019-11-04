Tift burgalries solved by arrests

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County investigators have been looking into complaints of burglary, entering auto and theft by taking motor vehicle in the area of Highway 125 South, according to Sheriff Gene Scarbrough.
On Friday, deputies executed a search warrant which led to multiple arrests.
Robtavious Tuff, 18, and his brother, Paris Mims, 20, face charges stemming from six separate incidents, according to the sheriff.
Mims has been charged with two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle, a count of burglary, a count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and a count of obstruction of an officer.
Tuff has been charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of entering auto, four counts of theft by taking motor vehicle, a count of obstruction of an officer, and a count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Scarborough thanked the investigators and deputies involved with these arrests and citizens who assisted with the investigation and their willingness to cooperate.
With the upcoming holiday season at hand, Scarborough said hopes everyone will safeguard their homes and vehicles by locking their doors and keeping an eye out for any suspicious activity.
Anyone with additional information regarding these or any other thefts is urged to contact the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020.
