Jimmy Carter returns home to teach a Sunday school class

PLAINS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former President Jimmy Carter was back in his familiar place yesterday.
His home church is Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. Carter returned to teach a weekly Sunday school class.
Even with his recent injury, he was able to travel back to his home town and attend a service at his home church. He recovered and rebounded quick. After fracturing his pelvis in his second fall this year, he’s showing to be back in good shape in less than two weeks.
The 95-year-old president is using his walker now. He used the walker to slowly enter the crowded sanctuary for the Sunday school class he taught yesterday, November 4th.