GSW, Americus Police investigate student assault

AMERICUS , Ga. (WALB)- A Georgia Southwestern (GSW) student remains in a Macon hospital after being assaulted outside an off-campus Halloween party.
His mother, Stephanie Ellis, says he has moved out of ICU, and is now in the trauma wing of the hospital.
“It was obviously a heinous crime that I would never wish on anybody. To receive that phone call that your son has got a brain bleed and is unconscious, that is a call that no mother should ever have to receive,” she said.
Stephanie Ellis says her son, a GSW Junior, Tyler Ellis, was beaten outside a fraternity Halloween party, off-campus, on October 31st, according to GSW officials.
“He was attacked from behind. He was hit in the back of the head. It knocked him unconscious of course and he fell to the ground and then he was kicked in the face” says Stephanie.
GSW released a statement to us Sunday morning:
“Georgia Southwestern Campus Police Officers are currently investigating an incident that took place at an off-campus location on Thursday evening where a GSW student was assaulted. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Campus Police are working diligently in conjunction with the Americus Police Department to identify and arrest the assailants. Further information will be made available when the investigation is concluded.”
“I don’t blame the school. I blame the individuals that are responsible” says Stephanie.
Ellis suffered from two brain bleeds, multiply face fractures and a skull fracture and “he’s having extreme headaches and he’s having problems with his balance and walking" says Stephanie.
She says doctors tell her he is expected to make a full recovery but the recovery process will be several months.
She nor Tyler understands why someone would do this but it’s something they are “taking it very serious. We do plan to pursue it and file charges against the individuals that are found to be responsible.”
She says its something nobody should ever have to go through and “my whole thing is I want to prevent this from ever happening to anybody else and them having to go through this" says his mother.
