Governor Brian Kemp releases plans for health care

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp says his newly unveiled plan to overhaul the state’s health insurance market will give “more stability and predictability” to families.
The proposal was released at a news conference earlier this week and aims to reduce premiums for people who buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s signature health law.
Kemp’s plan could eventually provide subsidies for a cheaper coverage that doesn’t include all of the benefits required by the Affordable Care Act.
