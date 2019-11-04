Delta increases services between Albany, Valdosta airports to Atlanta

“With roots in Georgia dating back to 1924, Delta Air Lines has helped put our state on the map as a gateway to the global economy,” said Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Delta serves 80 percent of key U.S. destinations within a two-hour flight from Atlanta, and as these new flights begin operating, they will open new doors for economic growth in every corner of our state. I am grateful for Delta’s partnership and their continued investment in Georgia.”