Delta increases services between Albany, Valdosta airports to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Delta Airlines is increasing its flights to Atlanta from four regional airports in Georgia, including Albany and Valdosta.
Each of the four markets. which also includes Columbus and Brunswick, will see one additional daily frequency to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport beginning next spring.
Officials said the increase will increase seat capacity to and from the four airports by 35 percent in 2020.
“With more than 200 destinations served from Hartsfield-Jackson, including recently added nonstop service to destinations including Havana, Seoul and Shanghai, these communities now have even more connections across the globe while supporting economic development here at home,” said Joe Esposito, Delta senior vice president of network planning.
Delta will add a fourth peak-day round-trip from Albany, Brunswick and Valdosta and a fifth peak-day round-trip from Columbus.
The additional Brunswick flight will begin on May 22, 2020. The increased flying to and from Albany, Columbus and Valdosta will start on June 8, 2020.
Delta Connection carrier SkyWest will operate the Albany and Valdosta flights.
“With roots in Georgia dating back to 1924, Delta Air Lines has helped put our state on the map as a gateway to the global economy,” said Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Delta serves 80 percent of key U.S. destinations within a two-hour flight from Atlanta, and as these new flights begin operating, they will open new doors for economic growth in every corner of our state. I am grateful for Delta’s partnership and their continued investment in Georgia.”
Delta operates more than 1,000 peak-day departures from its Atlanta hub, officials said.
