Blount County man sentenced for human trafficking, child sex abuse

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County man is sentenced on four charges all involving abuse against a four-year-old girl.
Rama Raj Erramraju was sentenced to 30 years for facilitating travel of a child for immoral purposes, 30 years for human trafficking, 20 years for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, and ten years for enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Judge Steven King ordered that each of the sentences shall run concurrently.
Erramraju was also ordered to pay $3,500.00 in restitution plus court costs.
During the trial prosecutors Pamela L. Casey and Scott Gilliland presented evidence a St. Clair County woman brought a 4-year-old girl from Pell City to Oneonta on one or more occasions to perform sexual acts upon Erramraju.
Witnesses testified the woman would leave a 7-year-old boy in the car to take care of two younger children while she took the 4-year-old victim into Erramraju’s room. One witness testified he went into Erramraju’s room and saw the woman and the girl in bed with Erramraju, and saw Erramraju hand the woman money.
District Attorney Pamela L. Casey said, “Sexual exploitation of children is an international problem. That does not mean it happens on the other side of the globe. It is a threat to children everywhere. It happens over the internet and it happens in our communities. This issue is very important to me and my office will continue to make prosecution of these sexual predators our top priority."
