Ashburn armed robbery under investigation

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - An armed robbery that happened at a grocery store Saturday is under investigation, according to the Ashburn Police Department.
The robbery happened at Piggly Wiggly around 10 p.m.
Police said two black men entered the store wearing purple and black bandannas, and had guns.
A store worker was injured in the incident, according to police.
The amount of money stolen is still undetermined.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
