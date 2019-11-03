‘There is no price in giving back’: Mercer School of Medicine host free health fair

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - People were calling it a one-stop-shop for residents living in one Southwest Georgia community.
Mercer University School of Medicine brought people together by gathering several organizations to offer free exams, flu shots, and Second Harvest even gave out free food supplies.
Dr. Jean R. Sumner serves as the Dean of the School of Medicine and shared her concerns on why the city of Plains needs the services they provide.
“We are just honored to be apart of the Plains community. Mercer is a school of medicine that is committed to rural and underserved Georgia,” Dr. Sumner said. “Help people realize the need for preventive care to provide services that they may not get otherwise.”
All of the services at the fair were free, from checking high blood pressure, getting flu shots and even checking your vision.
One Plains resident shared why the health fair meant a lot to her and why Sumter County needed it.
“It warms my heart. I think it is great to see the community come together, especially those that don’t normally come together on a normal bases. So the county is a very high poverty level county. Title one school system, everybody gets free lunch and free breakfast,” Andrea Walker said.
Weston King is a first-year medical student who told us about some of the other services Mercer University provided and what free exams were offered.
“The exams include high pretension blood pressure, blood sugar, and pre-cancer screenings. We try to educate people on different signs and symptoms they may have for cancer,” King told us.
This is the school’s first community health fair and they said with the great turn out, hopefully it won’t be their last.
“We are here to stay for the long hall and we are delighted to be apart of Southwest Georgia,” Dr. Sumner said.
The Mercer University School of Medicine says their mission to educate physicians and health professionals, to meet the primary care and health care needs of rural and medically underserved areas of Georgia.
The marketing director at the university told us there is no price in giving back. If anyone missed the opportunity to get a check-up, they could stop by the Mercer Medicine clinic year-round in Plains.
