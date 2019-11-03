No injuries reported during explosion at Plaquemine chemical plant

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - There was a reported explosion at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine Sunday morning, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported, according to Dow Louisiana Operations.
The Iberville Parish Council says there is no immediate danger to the public.
WAFB received several calls from residents this morning about hearing a loud explosion just after 8 a.m. The explosion was heard and shook homes across the river in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Posts on our WAFB Facebook page say the incident was felt as far away as Gonzales, Zachary, and Central.
According to Dow Louisiana Operations, a vessel ruptured at the site Sunday morning. The company says there are no injuries and that officials are conducting air monitoring.
Dow says the initial assessment does not appear to be an offsite impact other than the noise.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Office of Homeland Security says it’s aware of the vessel rupture, and that it’s in contact with Dow Chemical.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.