Metro PCS victim speaks out after armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is still on the loose after an armed robbery happened at an East Albany Metro PCS on Oct. 31.
Jamonica Jackson has worked at Metro PCS in Albany for the past three years. Thursday night was unlike any other night she said she had ever experienced.
“That night it was me and my co-worker and we were working. We were working with a customer, two customers at that. And I happen to look up and when I looked up, I saw this guy coming from the side of the store,” Jackson said.
The video shows the suspect holding a gun to her head and to the other employees, demanding money. Jackson said she didn’t know the crime in the area was this bad before moving from Moultrie for her new management position with the company.
“I did not, I did not, it is actually a lot of friendly people from this side of town. I didn’t actually know the crime rate was that high,” she explained.
Jackson said at that moment she was terrified.
“I was scared. I’m not even gone lie. I was never held at gunpoint before so I was totally scared,” Jackson told us.
With the suspect still out on the loose, Jackson said that she just wants more security in the area for her safety and other businesses in the plaza.
“From here on out, I would like for the police officers to patrol the area a little bit more because it is not just Metro PCS but its other stores that also close at 8 p.m.,” Jackson said.
The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie with black pants and a mask. The store clerk said he took an unknown amount of money from the register before he left.
If anyone has seen or recognizes the man in the video, they are encouraged to call Albany CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
