Sunny, chilly once again on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of your Saturday, mostly clear and cool. Tonight, clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Much of the same is expected to round out the weekend. Sunday will feature plenty of sun with highs in the mid 60s.
More clouds are expected on Monday ahead of a weak cold front. It will be warmer with highs near 70. Tuesday looks mainly dry with highs back in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Slight rain chances arrive Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a stronger cold front. Highs will top out in the mid 70s. The highest rain chances of the week come on Friday with scattered showers and storms likely. Highs on Friday will top out in the upper 60s.
As of right now, we’ll dry out just in time for next weekend. It will be on the cooler side with highs near 60.
