Investigation underway after teen’s body found in marsh in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a marsh Friday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Beaufort County EMS responded to the Grays Hill Boat Landing around 8:50 a.m. regarding an unresponsive male in the marsh. Upon arrival, EMS confirmed that the male was deceased.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased male as 16-year-old Marcus Graves of Beaufort. A runaway report for Graves was filed Thursday night.
“A human," said the men who were there when Graves’ body was found, Randy Higgins and Tyler Moore. "We thought it might have been a Halloween prank.”
Fishermen were getting ready to go out on the water when they made the grizzly discovery
“We was getting in the boat and the guy yelled hey there’s a body. So we all walked over and there was a kid laying in the marsh,” they said.
The man who found Graves’ body says he was walking along this dark looking for snakes in the water when he saw what he thought was a dummy in the marsh. When he got closer, he realized it was a body.
The 16-year-old was a Beaufort native, and a junior at Battery Creek High School, just a few miles away.
“When someone so young passes away so unexpectedly it’s always traumatic and very difficult for teenagers to deal with,” said Jim Foster, Beaufort County District Communications.
A letter sent to families at the school describes Graves as a free spirit, with a passion for music. Foster says crisis counselors were immediately sent to the school to help students grieve Graves’ passing.
“Crisis intervention teams, it’s a special group of counselors, was deployed to the school this morning. They will be there for the rest of today and all of next week to assist any students or staff who have emotional problems dealing with the passing of Marcus,” said Foster.
A forensic autopsy will be scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, according to BCSO.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Marcus Graves’ death. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sergeant Ryan Garst at 843-255-3426 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
