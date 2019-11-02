Hundreds walk for Alzheimer’s in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Hundreds of people came out in Valdosta Friday to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.
It was hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association.
WALB’s Emileigh Forrester was the emcee of the event.
Of their $44,500 goal, organizers said $39,000 has been raised so far.
In 2018, more than $96 million was raised nationwide for care, support, and research efforts.
The next walk will be Nov. 16 in Tifton at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC).
