Albany Tech celebrates Veterans Day early in special ceremony

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is honoring veterans a little early this year.
Albany Tech held a special ceremony on Friday to thank the men and women who served in the military.
Albany Area YMCA CEO Col. Daniel Gillan, also a retired marine, was the guest speaker.
He said veterans should inspire everyone in the community to serve and do good.
“To set the example, hopefully good example, in our community. Many veterans, once they serve their tour of duty, once they finishing serving on active duty, they come back home and many continue to serve,” said Gillan.
The Veterans Day Ceremony was held Friday because Albany Tech is celebrating its homecoming week next week.
