Week 11: Friday night football scores and schedules
WALB's Week 11 Game of the Week features the Colquitt County Packers and the Lowndes Vikings (Source: WALB)
By John Barron and Paige Dauer | November 1, 2019 at 6:45 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 6:45 PM

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week features a Region 1-7A showdown between the Vikings and Packers. This is a winner-takes-all matchup as whoever takes this game will take the region. The Vikings are coming into this game with a chance to find their second undefeated regular season in three years.

John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Colquitt County @ Lowndes

GHSA:

  • Valdosta @ Northside Warner Robins
  • Lee County @ Houston County
  • Bainbridge @ Harris County
  • Veterans @ Thomas County Central
  • Shaw @ Cairo
  • Americus-Sumter @ Westover
  • Crisp County @ Cook
  • Monroe @ Worth County
  • Dougherty @ Columbus
  • Early County @ Berrien
  • Brooks County @ Fitzgerald
  • Baconton @ Chattahoochee County
  • Miller County @ Calhoun County
  • Mitchell County @ Randolph-Clay
  • Pelham @ Seminole County
  • Stewart County @ Terrell County
  • Irwin County @ Atkinson County
  • Charlton County @ Clinch County
  • Wilcox County @ Turner County
  • Lanier County @ Telfair County

GISA:

  • Valwood @ Brookwood
  • Deerfield-Windsor @ Tiftarea
  • Creekside @ Southland
  • Southwest Georgia @ Mon Don
  • Terrell Academy @ Westwood
  • Crisp Academy @ Dominion Christian

PREVIOUS SCORES:

LAST WEEK'S HIGHLIGHTS:

