State creates new Drug Task Force

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - City and County leaders announced Friday that a new drug task force, to be housed here in Albany, will be designed to target violent criminals, and prosecute them not only at the state level, but at the federal level, when necessary.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will create the Southwest Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, according to Scott Dutton with the GBI, and the unit is only the fourth of its kind.
Dutton says they’ve seen this task force work well so far. It’s the GBI’s attempt to eliminate the rising gang and violent crime trend Dutton says it’s not only increasing here in Albany, but across the state.
“100% of the revenue that funds gang activity in this community and any other community comes from drugs,” said County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas. “If you want to cut off the head of the snake, you need to take away it’s food. In this instance, we’re going to be attacking the root of the problem. For too long, the criminals in this community have not felt nervous. Today, they’re going to feel nervous.”
Chairman Cohilas says the GBI will offer the training needed for the new task force. Six agents will be housed here in the new GBI headquarters across from the Dougherty County Jail.
Cohilas says the new task force will work with the existing units here, like the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.
The GBI will be paying for the new agents. The rest of the funding will come from federal grants and the partnership between the county, the city, and the GBI.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.