Reward amount increases to $80K to help find Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the disappearance of a 19-year-old reported missing for Auburn continues to increase.
The total amount of rewards offered to help find Aniah Blanchard is now $80,000. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is offering $5,000, UFC President Dana White, UFC Athlete Jon Jones, and an anonymous family from Homewood, Alabama added $25,000 each.
Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24. Her vehicle was located days after her disappearance at an apartment complex in Montgomery. She is considered a victim of foul play based on the examination of evidence from her vehicle by the Alabama Department of Forensics.
Blanchard is a native of Homewood and a student at Southern Union State Community College in Auburn.
CrimeStoppers Executive director Tony Garrett said that several people and groups have offered donations to be added to the reward amount. “We ask that if you would like to donate to the reward fund call CrimeStoppers during work hours at 334-215-7867 for instructions.”
Anyone with information on Blanchard’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
