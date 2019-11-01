2 men sent to prison for Clinch Co. assault

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Anton Marquise Phillips and Cedric Deandre Marshall, both age 21 and from Clinch County, pled guilty Thursday to their part in an Aggravated Assault from 2016, according to a release from Alapaha District Attorney Dick Perryman.
The assault took place in the Clinch County jail when both men assaulted and beat another inmate with a pair of hair clippers.
The incident was gang-related and both men pled guilty to committing the assault in the name of their gang, the Bloods, a criminal street gang with nationwide membership that originated in California.
Phillips pled guilty to that Aggravated Assault and to other incidents including a robbery and a separate aggravated assault. Phillips got 40 years, with the first 10 years to be served in the Georgia prison system.
Upon his release, Phillips will also be banished from over 15 South Georgia Counties, including the counties of Atkinson, Clinch, Berrien, Cook, and Lanier.
Marshall pled guilty to aggravated assault and received a 20-year sentence with the first 4 years to be served in prison. Part of Marshall’s sentence also contained a banishment clause, so that when he does get paroled, he will be banished from the counties of Atkinson, Clinch, Berrien, Cook, and Lanier.
“I’m proud of these convictions and glad that we were able to send these dangerous men off to prison for years," District Attorney Dick Perryman said.
"I hope this will serve as a reminder to others out there that my office will continue aggressive prosecution of violent crimes and criminal street gangs. Sheriff Raymond Peterson and the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office did a great job in this matter and we could not have secured this plea if it were not for their dedication. I am especially proud of the hard work that Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Rue Smith put into the prosecution of this case,” the D. A. said.
