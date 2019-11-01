Man wanted in Smithville armed robbery

SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a Smithville armed robbery where the store clerk was assaulted.
Quintavious Lamontae Williams has active warrants for armed robbery out of Lee County, according to the sheriff’s office.
A joint investigation with the Calhoun and Lee County sheriff’s offices identified Williams as the suspect in the Tuesday armed robbery.
Williams is 5′10, weighs 170 pounds and uses the name “Tae.”
He frequents the Dawson, Cuthbert and Leary areas, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012 or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 310-5086.
