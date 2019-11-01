Man sentenced for attempting to use drone to drop drugs into Autry State Prison

“Smugglers using drones, or other means, to move illegal contraband and drugs into our prisons will face prosecution and penalties in the Middle District of Georgia. The public needs to be aware that the use of drones is regulated by federal criminal statutes. Our office will enforce those laws in order to keep illegal contraband and drugs out of our prisons. I want to thank the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Corrections and Department of Transportation--OIG for their excellent work in this matter.”

Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for Middle District Georgia