Man sentenced for attempting to use drone to drop drugs into Autry State Prison

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was who was illegally operating a drone to drop contraband into Autry State Prison was sentenced Thursday afternoon, according to U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler.
Eric Lee Brown, 35, was sentenced to four years in prison on one count of operating an aircraft eligible for registration knowing that the aircraft is not registered to facilitate a controlled substance offense before U.S. District Court Judge Louis Sands on Jul. 25.
He was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
Brown admitted that he attempted to use a drone to drop a large bag of marijuana into Autry State Prison in Pelham, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Mitchell County deputies responded to a call on March 29 about a vehicle delaying traffic flow near the prison, according to a release.
Brown was inside the vehicle and deputies smelled marijuana and observed the drone, the release stated.
Officials also said two clear plastic bags containing a green, leafy substance was later confirmed to be 294 grams of marijuana, according to the release.
When Brown was taken into custody, a search warrant revealed the drone did not have a valid FAA Airman’s Certificate or Remote Pilot Certificate, both are required by law.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.