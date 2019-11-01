Man sentenced for attempting to use drone to drop drugs into Autry State Prison

Man sentenced for attempting to drop drugs in Autry State Prison with drone
By Kim McCullough | October 31, 2019 at 9:56 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 9:56 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was who was illegally operating a drone to drop contraband into Autry State Prison was sentenced Thursday afternoon, according to U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler.

Eric Lee Brown, 35, was sentenced to four years in prison on one count of operating an aircraft eligible for registration knowing that the aircraft is not registered to facilitate a controlled substance offense before U.S. District Court Judge Louis Sands on Jul. 25.

He was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

Brown admitted that he attempted to use a drone to drop a large bag of marijuana into Autry State Prison in Pelham, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Mitchell County deputies responded to a call on March 29 about a vehicle delaying traffic flow near the prison, according to a release.

Brown was inside the vehicle and deputies smelled marijuana and observed the drone, the release stated.

Officials also said two clear plastic bags containing a green, leafy substance was later confirmed to be 294 grams of marijuana, according to the release.

When Brown was taken into custody, a search warrant revealed the drone did not have a valid FAA Airman’s Certificate or Remote Pilot Certificate, both are required by law.

“Smugglers using drones, or other means, to move illegal contraband and drugs into our prisons will face prosecution and penalties in the Middle District of Georgia. The public needs to be aware that the use of drones is regulated by federal criminal statutes. Our office will enforce those laws in order to keep illegal contraband and drugs out of our prisons. I want to thank the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Corrections and Department of Transportation--OIG for their excellent work in this matter.”
Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for Middle District Georgia
“The smuggling of drugs into the state prison is an ongoing battle. It is good that we can prosecute these kinds of cases at the federal level and put an end to this kind of activity.”
Sheriff W.E. Bozeman, Mitchell County Sheriff's Office

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.