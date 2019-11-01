'I’m probably going to get a little bit closer to God today’: Lowndes Co. deputy rides with Blue Angels’ Airmen

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base gave one lucky Lowndes County deputy, what he calls an opportunity of a lifetime.
Just weeks ago, David Lindsey found out he would get a chance that not many can say they’ve had. He was chosen to fly with the Blue Angels.
“So, I’m probably going to get a little bit closer to God today," said Lindsey, just minutes before his flight. “These are the best pilots in the world and I’m ready to go."
Lindsey said that he was ready, but only after a little training.
Lindsey was taught a special maneuver to help him withstand high levels of acceleration.
“I gotta get my breathing techniques on because I don’t want to pass out," explained Lindsey.
In preparation for this weekend’s airshow, both Lindsey and WALB got to ride alongside the Blue Angels.
Before long, the team was off the ground, on their way above the clouds.
“It’s the most extraordinary experience that you could ever think about. Just the sheer force of a jet fighter plane and just the force of the G-force that I experienced, it’s like none other. It’s unexplainable," said Lindsey.
In the sky for more than 45 minutes, the Blue Angels gave the group a behind-the-scenes look at some of the dynamic and aerobatic maneuvers they perform.
“It was mostly a blur. It went by very, very quickly," said Lindsey. “The last trick got me, hitting seven Gs, I got a little sick up there. I got rid of it and it’ll be alright.
Nonetheless, he said he would do it all over again in a heartbeat.
“Absolutely, best experience I’ve ever had in my life," said Lindsey.
One airman is returning to Moody Air Force Base this week after 14 years for a special reason.
Paul Lopez will be participating in the Thunder Over South Georgia Air Show, headlined by the Blue Angels.
However, Lopez is a member of another performing group, the 20-19 F-22 Raptor Demonstration.
The aviator said he started out his career and pilot training with the Air Force at Moody in Valdosta.
“This is where it all started. It’s come full circle, from being a young kid in Virginia Beach and wanting to be a fighter pilot, to making it through college, to making it here to Moody Air Force Base to start pilot training. Now here I am, flying in the Thunder Over South Georgia Air Show,” said Lopez.
Lopez said that he remembers being a volunteer for the air show during his training years. He said he’s excited to perform in the air show this weekend.
The airmen at Moody Air Force Base have been practicing for the air show this weekend.
WALB News 10 got a sneak peek of the aviators familiarizing themselves with the layout of the sky above the base.
“Anytime that we can go to a show that’s close to our home base, it’s special to us. We know we got a lot of fans in southern Georgia. We see them. They come down to Pensacola all the time and watch us fly down there," said Blue Angel Pilot #5 Brandon Hempler about the group’s return to Moody after 20 years.
Hempler said they want to remind everyone that there are thousands of Navy men and women and Marines fighting every day so we can live free. He explained that with the air shows, they aim to inspire a culture of excellence and show what the Navy and Marine Corps are doing.
The Thunder Over South Georgia Air Show will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Moody Air Force Base.
Both admission and parking are free for the show.
Gates will open to the public starting at 8:30 a.m. and air show gates open at 9 a.m.
