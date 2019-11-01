Ga. Secretary of State to perform routine maintenance of voter rolls

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s office announced it plans to update Georgia’s voter file by removing names of inactive registered voters from the list.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, the majority of names removed will be of people who haven’t had contact with their county election office since before the 2012 presidential election.
That contact would include voting, updating registration, signing a petition, requesting an absentee ballot and renewing or updating your driver's license.
Other names on the list to be removed are people who have filed a change of address request showing they have moved to a different county or state, and those who have had election mail returned as undeliverable.
The Secretary of State's office said the update to the voter role is required by federal and state law, to ensure the state has the most updated voter information.
Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said that a new law passed this year in Georgia requires the state to mail a personalized notice to people whose names could be removed.
“House Bill 316 that was passed recently dictated that now, before those are removed, the Secretary of State’s office has taken it upon themselves to mail out notifications to them,” Nickerson explained. “The notification will give them the option to fill it out, send in something to the offices, and they will still remain on the rolls.”
The Secretary of State's office said those notifications will be mailed out the week of November 4.
That notice will go to the last known address of people who have been "inactive" for more than three years and have had no contact with election officials during that time.
"Accurate voter lists limit confusion and delays at polling places on Election Day, and make sure voters get the correct ballot," said Chris Harvey, Elections Director for the Secretary of State's Office. "Accurate registration lists also allow county election offices to plan for polling place equipment and staffing needs. Accurate voter lists reduce the opportunities for mistakes or fraud."
Those who receive the notice in the mail will also get a postage-paid postcard that they can sign and drop into any mailbox, to keep their name from being removed.
The list of names that could be removed contains 313,243 records. The list is available online. To view it, click here.
If your name is on the list and you are still eligible to vote in Georgia, you can update your registration online or contact your county elections office.
