284 early voters hit the polls in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -Decatur County election officials have seen hundreds of people come through the doors for early voting.
Decatur County Board of Elections staff say 284 voters have already cast their ballot on the new voting machines.
Election staff say there are just over 7,000 voters that are eligible to vote in the city’s election.
Election staff weigh-in on early voting and says it’s going well.
“Its been pretty steady. It’s been running about four percent and for city election, our overall turnout could be about ten percent. So on election day, we may reach that ten percent but its been going really well," says Carol Heard with the Decatur County Board of Elections & Registration.
Heard says around a dozen absentee ballots have been sent out so far.
Heard is optimistic that ten percent of voters will come out on election day.
Election day is Tuesday, November 5.
Early voting ends on Friday and for those casting absentee ballots you have until 7 p.m. on Tuesday to get those into the Decatur County Elections Board Office.
If you can’t hand in your absentee ballot, keep in mind it must be post-marked by Friday.
