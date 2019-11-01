A cold morning leads to a cool afternoon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Friday South Georgia! Two words: BUNDLE UP! We’re starting off with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 this morning. Expect plenty of sun today with highs only warming into the low 60s. Tonight, clear skies with lows dipping to near 40.
The weekend looks fantastic for any outdoor plans as high pressure remains in place. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs warming into the mid to upper 60s.
The dry weather continues into Monday with highs near 70. Slight rain chances work back into the picture late Monday through Wednesday. There’s a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers with highs in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Drier weather works in for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.