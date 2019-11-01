City of Albany employee fired for theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A City of Albany employee was fired on Oct. 25 for theft, according to the city’s spokesperson.
The Albany Police Department and the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office are investigating to determine further actions.
“The City of Albany will not tolerate anyone using their position of trust to steal during their employment,” the city said in a statement. “Once charges are filed, the City will seek restitution from the responsible party.”
The city did not release any more details on the employee or the incident.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
