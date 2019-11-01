Ashburn resident say fires are ruining the city’s history

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - An Ashburn man was arrested on a number of arson and other felony charges Monday, according to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.
Thomas Huston said that the loss of the homes hit closer to him because they were a part of the love he has for the city of Ashburn.
“It is very disrespectful for the history of this historic little town,” Huston said.
“It really makes me angry, I love this little town. I’m a snowbird and I’ve been coming down here on and off for the last 30 years,” Huston told WALB News 10.
Major James Turner with Ashburn Fire and Emergency Services reflected on when they received the call.
“This was one of our first arson fires that we had. It was called into us on the 14th, 10-14 of 2019, about 3:22 in the morning,” Turner said.
Willie Fred Poke, 37, is sitting behind bars in Turner County on three counts of first-degree arson, three counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of criminal trespass and four counts of aggravated assault.
The charges stem from Poke’s alleged involvement in three Turner County fires from Sep. 29 until October 25.
“The driving truck on scene said when he got here, they had flames coming from out of the roof. Said it has been burning for a while,” Turner said.
Huston said he is tired of all the beautiful homes getting burned down.
“I miss the houses. They were wonderful, beautiful homes. I drive these streets, there’s three of them right here in a row, but there is more,” Huston said.
Major Turner shared what he wants the community to take from the incident.
“People that live around vacant homes, you need to keep an eye on the area. Try to keep the areas clean so you can see. If you see any suspicious activity, automatically notify 911 and this police department,” Turner told us.
Major Turner said although Poke has been arrested and charged, there’s still a $10,000 reward for whoever has more information about the incidents.
You can call the Georgia State Fire Marshal at (404) 656-2064.
