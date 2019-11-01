Ashburn Chamber of Commerce presents ‘Chili & Chills Cook-off'

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Cooler weather is a good excuse for some hot, homemade food. That’s why the Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual ‘Chili and Chills’ cook-off in the fall.
People get a chance to show off their skills in the kitchen, while children trick-or-treat.
Mayor Sandra Lumpkin said this year the winner of the cook-off will receive a proclamation for bragging rights for the whole year.
“Everybody loves Halloween for some reason (laughing) it has never been one of my favorite holidays but the kids and parents they all get into it," Lumpkin said.
“The first place winner is going to take home some pretty sweet prizes. Guaranteeing that whoever wins first place will receive ultimate bragging rights. They will have the best chili in Ashburn,” Ashley Miller, Executive Director for the Ashburn Chamber of Commerce said.
The event takes place at Elrod Park from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Admission will cost you a can of food or non-perishable item which goes to a local food bank and helps families in the community.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.