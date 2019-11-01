APD looks for armed robber

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an armed robbery at the Metro PCS telephone store at 110 Cordele Road.
It happened about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
The store clerks reported an unknown black male, dressed in all black (hoodie and pants) and wearing a mask, entered the store then pointed a gun and demanded money.
The suspect ran off with an unknown amount of cash. There were no injuries reported.
This incident was turned over to investigations, and you could earn a reward if you provide information that helps solve this crime by calling Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS.
