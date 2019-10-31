An early taste of Winter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Strong cold front rapidly moved east with showers and thunderstorms ahead Thursday. Rain ended early evening as the front continues east across SWGA. Winds have been brisked coming in from the northwest ushering in drier and much colder air. Temperatures quickly tumble overnight. Expect a shock to the system as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s and highs only reach mid 60s with wind chills in the 30s and 40s Friday.