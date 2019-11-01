An amazing fall weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - What a major drop in temperatures the past 24 hours. Friday’s highs low-mid 60s were 25-30 degrees cooler than yesterday. If you’re loving this cool crisp air it extends through the weekend into early next week. Expect cold nights with lows in the low 40s and cool afternoons as highs top mid 60s.
Don’t forgive Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night for an extra hour of sleep. Sunrise Sunday 6:54am.
Early week brings a gradual warm-up with seasonal highs mid 70s and a slight chance of rain.
For now enjoy the crisp cool dry air for several days.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.