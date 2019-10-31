UPDATE: Ocilla crash victim identified

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a crash that happened Wednesday on Highway 129 North, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
On Thursday, Sergeant Chris Kelch of the GSP said that the victim was identified as Neveille Nicholas, 45, a Miami, Florida resident.
He was in a 2000 GMC Yukon.
The other driver, 23-year-old Kenyatta Little of Fitzgerald, was in a 2003 Cadillac Deville, and was taken to Irwin County Hospital.
The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is currently investigating the crash to determine exactly what happened.
