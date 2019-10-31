Tyreek Hill Foundation host ‘Walk to End School Bullying’ event in Pearson

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tyreek Hill Foundation held a walk Wednesday evening to end bullying in Atkinson County.
Herman and Virginia Hill both oversee the Tyreek Hill Foundation in Georgia which stands up for school bullying.
They are also the parents of the Kansas City Chiefs football star, Tyreek Hill. They both said Tyreek took bullying serious and they want to continue his legacy.
“I have never been bullied myself, but I have seen people bullied and it’s wrong; it’s just a sad thing to see,” Herman told us.
“Kids bully in elementary school and they grow up to be bigger bullies,” Virginia said.
Hill said the walk will bring awareness to Atkinson and surrounding counties.
“I want to do the walk and get a lot of elementary and middle schools. I mean even high school. A lot of them need to be in this walk so that they can learn to not pick on anyone,” Virginia said to WALB New 10.
Pearson’s Mayor Robert Johnson shared his thoughts on the subject and his effort to stand behind the movement.
“Bullying is a crime and we want to spread the light and let everybody know that it is okay to get out and talk to somebody about it,” Johnson told us.
Johnson said a lot of times, parents are unsure as to what to do in cases where their children are bullied. He gave tips on who they should talk to.
“Your principals, your assistant principals and teachers, get with them ASAP and let them go forward with it,” Johnson told us.
Atkinson County Sheriff David Moore also stood behind the movement.
“Bullying is real, it’s serious and children experience it a lot,” Sheriff Moore said.
Virginia said she wants the organization to grow beyond Atkinson and Coffee county lines.
“Get a hold to the Tyreek Hill Foundation group here in Georgia or myself. Let us know what we can do to help. We want to help every county in Georgia that needs our help and support.”
The Tyreek Hill Foundation said that they want anyone with any cases of bullying related to schools to call them at (912) 381-3806.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.