Tips to stay safe while trick-or-treating

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As you head out on this spooky night, law enforcement wants you to remember these tips.
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said the number one thing is to not let your child trick-or-treat alone.
Sheriff Sproul said everyone should bring a flashlight with them, so they don’t fall while walking around.
He also wants homeowners to keep their driveways well lit.
Sheriff Sproul said this is the time to be vigilant of cars and people who may be doing things out of the norm.
“If they see vehicles that are you know, circling the block, one after another. You see them three or four times. You know that’s a concern. You may want to take a picture of that car or get a picture of the tag number on that car,” said Sproul.
Sheriff Sproul also wants to warn drivers on the road to look out for people.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.