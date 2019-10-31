Taurus gun facility will bring 300 jobs to Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -A gun manufacturer in Bainbridge is on its way to employing hundreds.
WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint checked in on construction updates for the Taurus Manufacturing Plant and National Headquarters facility.
Rick McCaskill with Bainbridge & Decatur County’s Development Authority said Hurricane Michael did impact developments.
“It did but we’re finishing ahead of schedule," says Rick McCaskill with Bainbridge & Decatur County’s Development Authority.
Construction on the Taurus Manufacturing Plant and National Headquarters started summer of 2018.
“We’re basically through with the manufacturing area in the back and like I said, they’re making some guns back there now,” says McCaskill.
But how many guns can this facility produce?
McCaskill says 6-8 thousand a week.
Due to high security, we were not able to get far into the building.
“We’ll have to have somebody take us through and the person to do that is not with us today but it’s highly regulated by ATF,” said McCaskill.
ATF is the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
He adds the Bainbridge economy is already seeing an impact.
Taurus’ headquarters is moving from South Florida and so are people affiliated with the company.
“We’ve had a good number of people move up. Our housing market has tightened up, the principals have spent a lot of time in town. They’ve brought a 100 employees from down in Miami and their spouses to show them Bainbridge.”
McCaskill says Georgia was selected to be Taurus’s new home because it’s a gun-friendly state.
He adds the community has been welcoming.
"Everybody’s excited about getting the 300 jobs. It’s a big deal to a community like ours.”
McCaskill says a ribbon-cutting will be held December 5.
