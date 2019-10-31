Stay of execution lifted in Cromartie case

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has dissolved the stay of execution that was granted to Ray Jefferson Cromartie on Wednesday.
The Court lifted the stay after receiving briefs from both parties in which both agreed that the current execution order was void “because it was entered by the trial court while the Supreme Court had jurisdiction over the case.”
The court also denied Cromartie’s request that the Court issue an order preventing rescheduling his execution as “premature.”
Cromartie’s execution was set for Oct. 30.
